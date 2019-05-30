Blackouts mostly caused by wire line touching, vegetation/tree

MIRI: The frequent power blackout in Miri City and its outskirts lately and yesterday was due mainly to two main causes – vegetation/tree and wire/line touching.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) Northern Region manager Tan Joo Jok said the blackout on May 27 and yesterday was caused by line touching while on April 22, March 30 and March 27 it was due to vegetation clearing – customers cutting down trees nearby causing the wire to sag which consequently caused power failure.

“Today’s case is due to wire touching and should be solved once and for all. Moving forward, this part of line will be converted to underground cable to minimise all these vegetation and wire touching problems.

“This wire touching case is normally hard to trace and only happens once a while and not every day,” said Tan, when contacted by The Borneo Post to comment on the blackout in Riam area yesterday that occurred from 11.58am until 4.33pm.

Tan said line touching is due to hot weather when the wire gets heated up and expands and drops down possibly touching the line.

“Sometimes customers extend illegal roofing underneath our line and all these may cause tripping and to prevent tree touching we always urged the public not to plant trees underneath our lines to avoid the trees from encroaching into our safety clearance area – anything within four feet may cause flashover and trip the system,” he stressed.

Acknowledging that customers are not happy with frequent outages, Tan said SEB is taking efforts to solve or minimise the problems.

“I would like to reassure customers that we are trying our best to restore supply and improve the system as reliable as possible although sometimes it may not be easy to trace the fault.

“Moving forward, among our plans are converting the old overhead lines to underground cable to minimise the vegetation wire sagging issues in several areas like from airport to Riam roundabout, Kampong Hainan to Kampong Borwak and these projects will cost over RM1 million and are expected to be completed end of this year,” he said, adding any inconvenience caused is very much regretted.

Tan said public cooperation is very important to minimise electricity blackout, reminding that those cutting trees near electricity line should notify SEB first so that they can shut down supply for the affected area.

“Any query, telephone the call centre at 1-300-88-3111,” he said.