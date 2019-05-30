Completion of water supply system Gawai gift from state govt — Village chiefs

JULAU: A total of 54 households from two longhouses along Sungai Engkabang, Ulu Entaih near here are now enjoying clean water following the completion of a gravity water supply system project recently.

Residents of Rumah Meru and Rumah Sumping considered the timely completion of the project as an ideal Gawai gift from the state government.

On behalf of the residents, Tuai Rumah Meru Sagong and Tuai Rumah Sumping Enjah thanked the state government and Minerals and Geo Science Department for implementing the project which enabled them to enjoy clean water supply with great convenience.

They also thanked Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat, who was invited to officially commission the RM160,000 project last Tuesday.

Rolland, in his speech, urged the people in Meluan to continue supporting Gabungan Parti Sarawak led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who had shown his seriousness in improving the livelihood of the rural folks.

On his part, he said would continue to fight for funds from relevant sources to implement urgently needed projects such as roads, bridges, electricity and water supply, upgrading of schools and so on.

State Mineral and Geo Science director Enggong Aji, who was also present, advised those in need of gravity water supply system to submit an application to his office.

Among those present at the function were SAO Yalin Asan, Pemanca Tikong Ranggi, councillor Christopher Juti and 10 longhouse headmen from surrounding areas.