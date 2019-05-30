Cops committed to ensuring safe travels, secure homes this festive season

KUCHING: A two-pronged awareness campaign on road safety and home security was launched in conjunction with the Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Sarawak Crime Prevention and Community Safety head Datuk Hasbullah Ali said the campaign, which runs till June 12, is part of the nationwide ‘Op Selamat 2019’ to promote safety among festive travellers.

“With this campaign, we (police) hope to minimise the number of road accidents as well as to encourage home owners to properly lock and secure their homes when they travel to their hometowns or villages,” he said when launching the event in Kubah Ria, here yesterday

He reminded road users to ensure their vehicles are in good condition, especially over long distances, to be mindful of all traffic laws while being considerate to other drivers.

He also revealed that police have identified 58 accident-prone areas in the state – mostly located along the Pan Borneo Highway between Sibu and Bintulu.

During last year’s Op Selamat, there were 680 road accidents involving 10 fatalities recorded in Sarawak.

On another note, Hasbullah said home owners can visit the nearest police station to fill up a special form informing on their absence during a specific period, so that a patrol team can be arranged to check on their house.

“Additionally, you (home owners) should also inform your neighbours of your planned absence, so they can help keep an eye out.”

Some 750 personnel from various security and rescue agencies will be on duty across the state during the campaign period.

Also present at yesterday’s launch were Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu and Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman.