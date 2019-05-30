Court fixes June 28 for further mention of shootout case

MIRI: The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered the two accused involved in the shootout with police during an armed robbery at Taman Jelita in Taman Tunku, here on May 16 to be further remanded in Miri Prison.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie, who denied the two accused Su Seng Kwang, 49 and Yap Thiam Huat, 35 any bail, also fixed June 28 for further mention of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rishan Kumar Ragandaran said the new date for further mention of the case was required as the chemistry report as well as firearm and medical reports had yet to be completed.

Su faced two charges of discharging a firearm with an intent to cause death or hurt to a policeman and unlawful possession of a firearm.

For the first charge, the offence is punishable under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which provides for a death sentence upon conviction. As for the second charge, the offence is punishable under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increase Penalties) Act 1971 which provides for an imprisonment term of up to fourteen years with whipping of not less than six strokes, if convicted.

Yap was charged under Section 3A of the Firearm (Increase Penalties) Act 1971 which also provides for the death penalty upon conviction.

The third accused, Rosmore Mohamd Saripeng, 45, was alleged to have committed an offence on May 16 near Jalan Taman Tunku, Miri at about 8pm, for harbouring Ng Cheng Rui (another suspect still at large) whom he knew had committed the gang robbery with Su and Yap, and had transported Ng to a bus stop near Miri Hospital, to evade capture and with the intention of committing robbery.

The offence is punishable under Section 216A of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

No plea was taken from Su and Yap, while Rosmore claimed trial.

In the shoot-out with the police on May, 16, Su and Yap were arrested while Ng escaped. A policeman and Su were injured and the owner of the house suffered minor injuries on his finger.