Day 2 of search ends with no sign of missing teen

MIRI: The search for a missing teenage boy, who is feared to have drowned in Sungai Baram, Marudi continued yesterday without any positive development.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri chief Law Poh Kiong said the operation entered its second day yesterday involving 30 personnel from Bomba, police and Civil Defence Force, as well as local volunteers.

“The search radius is about 18km from where the victim was reported to have fallen into the river.

Rescuers are focusing on areas near Kampung Narum, Lubuk Naga and the ferry point in front of SK Dato Sharif Hamid in Kampung Narum,” he said.

The teen, identified as Mohd Farid Adenan, is said to have gone fishing with three friends at a jetty near SK Dato Sharif

Hamid on Tuesday when he was swept away by the strong river current.