DoE looks to heighten environment awareness among orphans

KUCHING: The Department of Environment (DoE) aims to raise awareness on the importance of preserving the environment among orphans in the state through discussions and eco-friendly activities.

DoE Sarawak director Amirul Aripin said the initiative, under a programme organised together with Sarawak Energy, is part of efforts to have the children better understand what they can do to play their part in protecting the environment.

“The objective of this programme is to raise awareness about the importance of preservation and conservation of the environment, and to encourage these children to conduct eco-friendly activities and also cultivate environmental values in orphanages,” he said during the programme’s launch at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Tuesday.

The programme is also supported by the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) and the Sarawak branch of Orphans Welfare Organisation of Malaysia (Peryatim).

It was held in conjunction with the state-level celebration of this year’s World Environment Day.

Apart from the programme, Amirul said DoE is also promoting a campaign to avoid the usage of plastic straws and plastic bags amongst the community, which was launched last year by the government.

He also stressed on the importance of preventing open burning activities which are one of the main contributors to air pollution in the state.

The event saw the orphans treated to a breaking-of-fast session at BCCK, and also presented with goodie bags and gifts for taking part in quizzes organised as part of the programme.