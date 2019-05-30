Grab driver shot with air gun in Jalan Matang, assailant on the run

KUCHING: A male Grab driver was wounded by what is suspected to be a bullet fired from an air gun when he was shot by an assailant at Jalan Matang here today.

The driver-partner of the ride-sharing company was left bloodied and dazed after the suspect pulled out a hammer and attacked him, before shooting him with an air gun.

“Once they had reached a highway in Matang, the suspect told the driver to stop his car. As soon as the car had stopped, the suspect pulled out a hammer and used it to hit the driver’s head before firing the air gun,” said Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuan in a statement last night.

He added that it was fortunate that the pellet did not penetrate the victim’s chest, who also suffered cuts to the back of his head from the hammer blow.

According to sources, the male suspect is believed to be an Indonesian who was picked up by the driver at Kuching Sentral and had selected a strawberry farm in Matang as his destination.

After firing the shots, the suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

This incident comes after a recent murder case in Sabah, where Grab driver-partner Mohammad Hanafiee Jaafar was murdered by two men on the night of May 24, after he failed to return home.

Two male suspects were arrested by the police on May 27 based on the ‘last passenger’ information provided by the ride-sharing company.

Both suspects admitted to the murder after being interrogated by the police.