Have good ties with each other, market traders told

KUCHING: Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian hopes to see market traders in the state keep good ties among each other.

As Sarawak is multi-racial, it is important that traders carry out their business in an atmosphere of peace and goodwill, he said.

“Traders in markets are usually from different racial and religious backgrounds.

“It is important that they practise tolerance and respect towards each other at all times,” he added.

Dr Sim was speaking during the Gawai Dayak celebration organised by Kuching South

City Council (MBKS) with hawkers and traders of the Stutong Community Market yesterday.

Meanwhile during the same event, Kuching South mayor Datuk James Chan hoped that the Dayak traders at Stutong Community Market will have a good time with their family and friends in celebrating Gawai Dayak.