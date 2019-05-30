High Court increases jail sentence of convicted robber

KUCHING: The High Court yesterday enhanced the sentence of Abdul Hamid Abdul Aziz who was convicted of robbery by increasing his jail term from four years to 10 years following an appeal by the prosecution.

High Court Judge Dato Lee Heng Cheong also maintained the penalty of three strokes of the rattan against Abdul Hamid.

Abdul Hamid was convicted by a Sessions Court for robbing a man of his handphone around 11.45pm on March 17, 2018 at the Kuching Waterfront. He was found guilty and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

DPP Musli Abdul Hamid then filed an appeal against sentence because he was not satisfied that a four-year jail term was adequate to deter the convict from committing any crime again in future.

Musli said the robbery committed by Abdul Hamid and two others who are still at large traumatised the victim.

Abdul Hamid was convicted under Section 395 of the Penal Code which carries penalties of a maximum 20 years in jail with a fine and whipping.