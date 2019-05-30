Ik Pahon appointed as acting Deputy State Secretary

KUCHING: Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datu Ik Pahon Joyik is now the acting Deputy State Secretary.

Ik Pahon assumed that post after former Deputy State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion’s was appointed as Acting State Secretary earlier this month.

Jaul is acting State Secretary when Tan Sri Morshidi Abdul Ghani is on leave until his retirement in August, this year.

Jaul handed over duty to Ik Pahon at his office here today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Public Communication Unit (UKAS) director Awang Johari Awang Mustapha has been appointed the Acting Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development while former Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) director-general Dato Norhayati Mohd Ismail has been appointed as Acting UKAS director.

All of these latest appointments took effect today.