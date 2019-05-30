Malaysia ranks 56 out of 87 countries in mobile download speed

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia ranked 56 out of 87 countries in terms of mobile download speed with an average speed of 11.5 Megabits per second (Mbps) between Jan 1-March 31, 2019.

In the “State of Mobile Network Experience” global report by Opensignal, a mobile analytics company, South Korea took the number one spot, where users experienced an average mobile download speed of 52.4 Mbps.

Singapore had the fastest download speed in ASEAN with 39.3 Mbps, while Cambodian mobile users had the slowest download speed at 5.6 Mbps.

The report analysed mobile users around the world, based on over 139 billion measurements during the four-month period.

“In terms of 4G — the fourth generation of broadband cellular network technology, Malaysian mobile users are reasonably well served with 79.6 per cent availability, placing the country at 42 out of 87 countries.

“South Korea once again topped the list with mobile users connected to 4G 97.5 per cent of the time,” it added. – Bernama