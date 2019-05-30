Masing calls on Dayaks to stay united, safeguard Gawai celebrations

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing has called upon Dayaks throughout Sarawak to stay united as Gawai approaches, and not to let politics further divide the people.

“Let us use Gawai Dayak as a cultural festivity to be enjoyed by all Malaysians,” he wrote in his Gawai Dayak Message today.

“Unfortunately among the Dayak, we don’t have a common factor which can identify us as a single unit like our Malay brethren in Sarawak. They have religion as one strong common factor which provides them, among other things, the discipline of character and unity of purpose.

“Unfortunately, religion is not a unifying factor among the Dayak communities. Politics which could be the venue to unite the Dayaks, instead divides us further,” Masing lamented.

He called upon all those who celebrated Gawai to use this holiday season to instead come together and safeguard the festivities, as the Dayaks were the custodians of the celebration.

“Other groups in Malaysia are most welcome to join us in its celebration. But please don’t use this cultural festivity and turn it into political activities and a gimmick to split the Dayaks further.

“The Dayaks must not allow ourselves to be politically used by other races. The custodian of State Gawai Dayak are the 3 Dayak NGOs: SDNU, DBNA & OUNA. It was these NGOs, since Gawai Dayak was recognised in the 60s by the Sarawak Government as the Dayak cultural festivity, which were given the honour to organise State Gawai every year.

“Gawai Dayak belongs to the Dayak community. Therefore, it is ours to keep. It is ours to organise. Let us make Gawai Dayak the knot that binds, and the glue which seals, all Dayak Communities as one,” he said.