SAR team recover body of 13-year-old girl from river, two others still missing

SIBU: The search and rescue (SAR) team has recovered the body of one of the three children who were earlier reported missing after they were last seen swimming in Sungai Tutus yesterday afternoon.

The body of 13-year-old Nurul Syahiera Salam was found floating at the jetty at about 2.30pm, not far from where she had dived into the river yesterday afternoon.

The SAR team, assisted by 14 people from the local village using five private boats, will continue their search for the two remaining victims within a 5km radius from where they were believed to have drowned.

The remaining two victims were identified as 14-year-old Trance Hong and a 12-year-old girl, Trisha Janggok.

The search operation will be focused on the area where the body of Nurul was found.

Trance and Trisha were locals while Nurul was staying with her relatives over the school holiday break.

According to one of the relatives of the victims, the trio had earlier accompanied their uncle to the river to wash clothes.

While at the river, the relative said the trio dived into the river before swimming back to the jetty.

“They jumped into the river the second time, but failed to reappear,” he added.