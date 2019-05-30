Sarawak’s homegrown Sugarbun offers a ‘taste of Borneo’

KUCHING: A ‘taste of Borneo’ aptly describes the varied menu offered by SugarBun, Sarawak’s home-grown pioneer fast food chain, since it opened its first outlet here 40 years ago.

SugarBun’s first outlet, a snack parlour at the former Kenyalang Theatre here, was very popular among the locals with its signature ice cream and popcorn while its latest Borneo Asian Food outlets have introduced an extended Asian cuisine menu which includes local delicacies like Sarawak Laksa and high-end fish products such as Sabah Giant Garoupa.

SB Supplies & Logistics Sdn Bhd marketing manager for SugarBun & Pezzo East Malaysia Helong Ajang said SugarBun currently operates its Borneo Asian Food restaurants in Kuching, Miri, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur and Johor, with another one to be opened in Bintulu this October.

“As compared to our SugarBun QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) counterpart, Borneo Asian Food by SugarBun uses authentic local ingredients such as Sabah seaweed, known as sea birdnest, and cili padi from Lahad Datu.

“With our local expertise in food technology, we are able to produce these exclusive items at a commercial level for the general public,” she told Bernama here.

On SugarBun’s future expansion plans overseas, she said SugarBun is already in Brunei and Bangladesh and would be expanding into Jakarta, Indonesia this July.

To date, SugarBun has franchised over 94 outlets throughout Sarawak, Sabah and the peninsula — in Perak, Johor and Kuala Lumpur — with most of its QSR outlets offering American- style burgers, milkshakes, slushies as well as its famed broasted chicken and chicken burger.

The SugarBun brand is owned by Borneo Oil Berhad which was listed in 1997, with its headquarters in Wisma SugarBun here, and the restaurant chain is managed by SB Supplies & Logistics Sdn Bhd.

Helong said SugarBun’s greatest challenge is adapting to changes and keeping up with trends by engaging in youth events, trends and media engagements including its CSR project, the Borneo Weekend, Gawai & Kaamatan Festival in Kuala Lumpur from June 29-30.

She said the two-day event acts as a platform for young entrepreneurs, artisans, handicraft makers performing arts, culture and heritage from Borneo to promote their products in cities outside Sarawak and Sabah through SugarBun outlets.

As to SugarBun’s secret recipe to its success thus far, she said SugarBun has been innovative and flexible when creating products and services for different market needs aside from its greatest assets, namely the over 1,000 people working directly and indirectly under the company and through franchised businesses. — Bernama