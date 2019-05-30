Search and rescue operation underway to find three missing children

SIBU: Three children went missing after they plunged into Sungai Tutus river near a longhouse here yesterday afternoon.

They were identified as Teerince Gong, 14;Trisha Jangok, 12 and Nurul Syahiera Salam, 13. They are all related.

According to the relatives, the trio had earlier accompanied their uncle to the river to wash clothes.

While at the river, the relative said the trio dived into the river before swimming back to the jetty.

“They jumped into the river the second time but failed to reappear,” he added.

A search and rescue team (SAR) had been deployed to find the three children.