Soft launch for Gago Instant Job app

KUCHING: The Gago Instant Job app had its soft launch at the lobby of the Baitulmakmur Complex, Petra Jaya here yesterday where it was officiated by Assistant Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Datuk Mohamad Naroden Majais.

According to a press statement, the app collects providers’ data and connects them to consumers with a click of a button through the e-hailing method.

The Ministry of International Trade and E-Commerce hoped that the public, especially youths who are still looking for jobs, would register through the app as it could help generate income and open up job opportunities.

The app provides various services within a 20-kilometre radius of the user and aims to solve the problem of unemployment.

For Gago to work, both users and providers need to download the app in the Google Play Store, and users can then choose the kind of service they want via the app’s menu.

Users can then request the service then and there or schedule the service at their preferred date and time, and Gago will then find providers in the aforementioned radius and any provider who responds will get the job.

For safety, the user can scan the provider’s details through a QR scan code and once the user is satisfied with the verification, the provider can then start to provide their services.

Once the job is complete, the user can pay the provider based on the digital invoice generated by the app via cash or the E-Wallet function in the app. The E-Wallet can be topped up through various means in the app.