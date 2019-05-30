SSC stresses grassroots devt in Sarikei throws workshop

KUCHING: Participants at the recent international throws workshop ‘Open Training Camp & Lecture’ held in Sarikei have been urged to help develop athletics at the grass roots level.

Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) sports development division manager Ahmad Rodzli Hashim called on these coaches to help groom the young talents and bring them up to higher levels such as representing the state and country.

“Make full use of the knowledge you have received during this workshop. Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) is only a stepping stone for those athletes who wish to be successful in sports. We should produce athletes who can compete at the Asian level and eventually make it to the Olympics,” he said.

“On behalf of SSC, I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to the secretariat, participants and coaches for taking part in this workshop and making it a success,” added Rodzli.

Thirty participants including athletes, teachers and coaches attended the three-day workshop held at Majlis Sukan Negeri Sarawak Sarikei complex and SMK Tinggi Sarikei.

Organised by SSC sports development officer Mikar Changgan, the workshop was conducted by Sarawak’s current Slovakian throws coach Frantisek Petrovic, Sarikei’s highly successful throws local coach Thomas Ling Neng Thung and Sarawak’s High Performance manager Andre Richards.

The workshop provided technical sessions on the discus, shot put and hammer throw events together with a session on developing strength and enhancing movement in young throwers.

A session on strategies for periodisation of training programmes and maximising the preparation of the athletes was also included.