STB produces Sarawakian style money envelopes

KUCHING: The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has produced Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya Aidilfitri money envelopes for the festivals.

A press release said the envelopes were produced to create awareness among non-Sarawakians as well as to instil pride among Sarawakian communities, “celebrating the ‘Sarawakian style’ of life, where we live together as one big multicultural family, united despite our different beliefs and cultures”.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak are among the biggest celebrations in Sarawak, falling near the same dates for the first time in 32 years since 1987.

Although the Dayak community does not generally give out money packets during Gawai Dayak, STB decided to commemorate the joint celebrations on the duit raya envelopes handed out during Aidilfitri.

The four unique designs celebrate different aspects of the festivals, prominently featuring the cultural attire of the Iban and Malay communities, their celebrations, as well as the traditional delicacies.

Limited number of envelopes are available at STB’s Visitor Information Centres in Kuching, Miri, and Sibu.