Woman facing hardship gets monetary aid from Welfare Dept

KUCHING: Ajibah Yusup, a 32-year old woman from Kampung Tanjung Bundong, Kota Samarahan finally managed to get Welfare Department to assist her and family get over their hardship, when the department gave her an aid of RM5,000 for her to start a small business selling local ‘kuih’.

The hardship faced by Ajibah and her family was viralled on social media and was highlighted in one of the local dailies recently.

Ajibah and her family faced financial difficulties when her husband, a labourer from Kuala Selangor, underwent an operation on his right foot following an accident four years ago which prevented him from earning a decent income.

They had lived in Kuala Selangor for the last 22 years and came home to Tanjung Bundong two years ago.

They have six children, the eldest, 19 and the youngest aged two.

While waiting for assistance from Welfare Department, both husband and wife did small business selling local ‘kuih’, earning about RM700 a month.

Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah expressed hope that with the financial assistance of RM5,000 under ‘Bantuan Geran Pelancaran’ approved on April 5 this year, Ajibah would be able to expand her business making local ‘kuih’ and increase her family income.

“We got to know about Ajibah’s plight through social media, when she became the breadwinner for the family, with four school-going children and a husband who only earns RM200 a month.

“With her interest and expertise in making local ‘kuih’, we have decided to help her with an aid of RM5,000 in terms of getting her better equipments for her to make more local ‘kuih’ to expand her business,” said Fatimah at a cheque presentation ceremony at the minister’s office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur here yesterday.

The equipments for baking and making local ‘kuih’ will be delivered to her home after Hari Raya.

Ajibah is undertaking food handling and baking courses at the Women and Family Department.

The equipments are chest freezer, heavy duty blender, food mixer, filled 14kg gas cylinder, electric oven, coconut scraper machine, food steamer trio, heavy duty Z122 HDPE plastic folding table, high pressure single gas burner, extension wire (heavy duty), stainless steel wok, canvas canopy and stainless chafing dishes.

“This will enable her to learn more on baking and making local ‘kuih’ and at the same time, learning about hygiene in preparing food which is very critical especially those to be sold for public consumption,” she said.

Meanwhile, on her children’s education, Fatimah said Ajibah and her husband’s application for Children’s Aid (Bantuan Kanak-kanak or BKK) amounting to RM450 monthly from October 2018 until September 2019 had been approved.

Among those present at the cheque presentation ceremony were Welfare Department acting director Joni Nuruddin, Samarahan welfare officer Sharifah Rahimah Wan Hashim and Economic Development Unit head of Samarahan Welfare Office, Razemah Azool.