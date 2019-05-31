MIRI: A total of 276 affordable houses will be built at Permy Jaya 3 here this year.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, in disclosing this here yesterday, said this Sarawak government initiative under its ‘Spectra Permata’ housing scheme would involve a cost of RM56 million.

Dr Sim, however, expressed his disappointment at the federal government for its failure to provide funding for low cost housing, including this one at Permy Jaya 3. He said the Sarawak government had been asking the federal government for funding – this year and last year, but to no avail.

Therefore, the Sarawak government has decided to do its own Spectra Permata project as it could no longer wait for funds from the federal government.

“Under Spectra Permata house owners only have to pay for the price of their houses. Bigger house would probably be priced around RM160,000 and smaller ones about RM90,000.

“The cost of land, electricity connection, and building of infrastructure such as roads and drains will be provided for free by the Sarawak government,” he told reporters after the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Miri North City Development (MNCD) Sdn Bhd and Beijing Urban Construction Road & Bridge Group (BUCG) Co Ltd at one of leading hotels here yesterday.

Dr Sim said all Sarawakians are eligible to apply for the affordable houses, providing that they must adhere to certain conditions. The details can be viewed at the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) website.

He also mentioned about the Malaysia My Second Home and Sarawak My Second Home, and their differences.

“If you have the Sarawak My Second Home, one is allowed to live in Malaysia, but if you only have the Malaysia My Second Home, it does not necessarily allow you to live in Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Sim said that earlier this month, a lab meeting was held with representatives of all Sarawak and federal government agencies under the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Housing to re-look at the criteria of the Malaysia My Second Home in Sarawak.

“The cabinet has made the decision that if one wants to have the Sarawak My Second Home, a property in Kuching must be more than RM600,000. Elsewhere in Sarawak it must be above RM500,000.

“The reason: we do not want those who have the Malaysia My Second Home to compete with those who have the Sarawak My Second Home.

“My Second Home project in Sarawak is different from My Second Home Malaysia due to Sarawak’s immigration law.

On another matter, Dr Sim said his ministry was now preparing for the list of new councillors to be tabled in the cabinet next month.