Aeon allocates RM500 mln in capital expenditure

KUALA LUMPUR: Aeon Co (M) Ltd has allocated less than RM500 million in capital expenditure (capex) for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019, as the group is focusing more on expansion and strategic refurbishment exercises for its existing outlets during the year.

Executive director Poh Ying Loo said the allocated capex was much lower than the previous financial year as Aeon was in the midst of consolidating its development portfolio.

“Our capital expenditure in 2018 was about RM550 million. In the early years, we were going about RM600 million to RM700 million,” he told reporters after the company’s annual general meeting yesterday.

The company had recently completed the refurbishment of Aeon Bandar Utama’s departmental store.

Aeon will continue its expansion selectively, especially in the new business categories of pharmacy and flat price shops.

Aeon owns 28 Aeon malls, 34 Aeon outlets, one MaxValu and four MaxValu Prime Supermarkets nationwide.

“We have not concluded the exact stores for refurbishment, but we will probably looking at one or two refurbishment projects this year,” said Poh.

On the property management services, Aeon expected the occupancy and rental rates to remain challenging hence, it would continue to leverage on its competitive strength, as well as innovative and creative concepts to drive footfalls to the malls.

Meanwhile, managing director Shinobu Washizawa expected a challenging financial year with cost prices increased by six per cent due to the market environment.

“It means the price competition is tough and even tougher in Malaysia with disposable income has been decreasing a little.

“The government also requires us to control the price. Of course, we have to make an effort to absorb the cost price. But after SST (Sales and Services Tax) is introduced, the cost price is increasing,” he added.

Washizawa said the company was planning to expand its supermarket business, as well as further expand its e-commerce presence.

In January last year, Aeon Malaysia and Honestbee formed a business alliance that aims to tap consumers’ demand for home grocery delivery service.

“This year, we are expanding the areas with Honestbee. The sales have been on the increase. We can expect more than double this year,” said Washizawa. — Bernama