Bomba inspects business premises in anti-fire drive

MIRI: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) carried out inspections on several shopping centres

and business premises around here yesterday in effort to reduce or avoid any possibility of fire incident during the festive holidays .

Zone 6 Bomba chief Law Poh Kiong said five personnel from Miri station led by senior fire officer II Mohamud Punya visited five business premises namely Tai Hwa Stationery Company, Hock Lee Hong Sdn Bhd, E’s Singncrafts & Design, Chin J. Trading (Wedding Ornaments) and Centre Point Pharmacy.

The inspections were carried out from 9am-11.30am.