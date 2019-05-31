Ice seller slapped with 8 months’ jail for threatening his sister

KUCHING: A magistrate’s court here sentenced an ice seller to eight months’ jail for threatening his sister.

The 33-year-old was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or fine, or both on conviction

He pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nuruhuda Mohd Yusof.

According to the fact of case, Muhammad Norhafiz Ismail had threatened to destroy a car, kill the children and burn the house of the complainant, Nur Hafiza Ismail, 32, about 10.30pm on May 25.

According to brief fact of case, the incident happened at the kitchen of a house belonging to their mother at Kampung Semariang Batu here.

Fearing for her safety, she (complainant) lodged a police report which led to Norhafiz’s arrest the next day (May 26).

Norhafiz meanwhile told the court that he regretted his actions and promised not to repeat them.

He also appealed for a lighter sentence as he is a widower with one child.

However, Inspector Muzaffar Shah Ibrahim, requested that the accused be punished appropriately so that he would not repeat the crime.

After reviewing the case, Nuruhuda sentenced him to eight months’ jail from the date of his arrest.

She said the sentence serves as a lesson not only to the accused but also the public.