JPJ intensifies operations as Gawai, Raya nears

KUCHING: The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) will intensify their ongoing operations during the Gawai and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations to ensure the safety of road users in the state.

JPJ state director Syafiq Anas Abdullah revealed that the operations, which began on May 29, will continue until June 13, involving 90 JPJ officers throughout the state.

“On May 29 we have conducted checks on a total of 191 vehicles and issued 34 notices to vehicles for various offences,” Syafiq told a press conference during a roadblock operation at the Kuching-Samarahan expressway this morning.

Yesterday (May 30), JPJ issued a total of 198 notices after conducting checks on a total of 756 vehicles – a bulk of which were motorcycles (419).

Due to the fact that motorcyclists were prone to accidents, operations such as the roadblock at the Kuching-Samarahan expressway will mainly focus on motorcyclists, he said.

“We chose this location based on our studies which showed that motorcyclists plying this route are more likely to not have a valid license and roadtax. Merely an hour of this roadblock, JPJ has issued 38 notices to such motorcyclists,” he added.

Besides the roadblocks, JPJ officers will also carry out a ‘Hit and Run’ concept whereby officers on motorcycles will be stationed at designated spots to catch errant motorcyclists who make abrupt u-turns after realising that there was a roadblock ahead.

On another note, Syafiq added that JPJ officers will also go undercover as bus passengers to ensure bus companies will not take advantage of the festive season and risk the lives of passengers.

“So far we have checked 15 buses and issued four notices for various offences such as having no second driver and picking up passengers along the routes at junctions or other undesignated spots,” he added.

Fourteen of the buses were also instructed to be checked for their safety and road worthiness as some were discovered to be using worn out tires.

“During this festive period, I would also like to advise road users to make safety their top priority. Do not use your handphones anytime when driving as it endangers yourself and others around you,” he added.

He also urged drivers to ensure that their vehicles were in a good condition and to make sure that their tires were pumped to the right pressure and their signal lights were in working condition.