KGBS yet to decide whether to accept govt’s move to use English for Science, Maths

SIBU: Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) has yet to decide whether to accept the Sarawak government’s move through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research to implement the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English starting with Primary 1 pupils from next year 2020.

Its president, Ahmad Malie, said yesterday that KGBS has not much information on the programme implementation.

Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong had said his ministry would kick off with its implementation next year starting with Primary 1 pupils.

He estimated that around 1,046 out of 1,265 primary schools throughout Sarawak would be undergoing this modified dual language programme (DLP) following the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) offer for Sarawak to be the first state to fully implement the teaching of the two subjects in English.

In response, Ahmad said: “To KGBS, Science and Mathematics option teachers are critical in terms of filling its quota but have yet to be seen in terms of their ability to teach using English.

“It is not KGBS’ intention to question the ability of these Science and Mathematics option teachers in using English to teach the two subjects.

“However, based on the experience with the (past) implementation of Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI), this matter was one of the factors why PPSMI was abolished previously.”

KGBS also hoped that this matter (issue of Science and Mathematics option teachers) will become the main focus in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research (MESTR)’s efforts, which intended to implement the programme in all primary schools across Sarawak.

“Nevertheless, KGBS was confident that MESTR had done (the necessary) study and made concrete as well as holistic preparation in particular, for schools in rural areas and hinterlands in effort to implement this programme effectively.

“At the same time, all teachers involved were urged to receive MESTR’s programme with an open heart for the sake of the future generation of Sarawakians,” he said.