Late teacher’s organs donated for transplant operation after sudden passing

SIBU: Doctors from Kuala Lumpur have successfully carried out an operation to extract two organs from late teacher Yap Hue Ling, who passed away at the Sibu General Hospital last Thursday, following a stroke.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling, who is her brother-in-law, said the operation was conducted at about 12 midnight on Thursday.

Ling had told an English daily yesterday that Yap’s family had agreed for her organs to be harvested for donation following her passing.

“The doctors have since flown back to Kuala Lumpur at about 7am this morning with the two organs, the liver and the kidney, to be used in a transplant operation,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to all those who had shown concern towards their family in this difficult and sorrowful time.

Yap, 47, had fainted while giving additional lessons in school.

The mother of three was admitted to the Sibu General Hospital intensive care unit on May 27, but passed away without regaining consciousness on May 30.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik took to Twitter this afternoon to express his grief over the death of Yap.

“I am deeply pained and words are of no help in expressing the sorrow I feel at this moment,” his tweet read.

The funeral service will be held at the Sibu General Hospital at 8am tomorrow morning, after which the cortege will proceed to Nirvana Memorial Park for burial.