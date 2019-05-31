MACC to use new provision in MACC act to prosecute commercial organisations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will enforce and use the new provision in the MACC Act 2009 Act, effective June 2020, to enable commercial organisations involved in corruption to the prosecuted.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the enforcement of Section 17A of the MACC Act was to fulfil the international requirements under Article 26 of the United Nation Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) which refers to Liability of Legal Persons.

He said before the provision came into existence, the MACC Act only focused on the prosecution of a natural person, which is the individuals involved in corruption.

“As such, Section 17A was enacted to enable companies involved in corruption activities to be subjected accordingly to legal action.

“Section 17A was passed in Parliament on April 5, 2018, which focuses on corruption by commercial organisations,” he told Bernama here.

Azam said under the new provision, a commercial organisation could be prosecuted if a person associated with the organisation committed the corrupt act to enable the organisation to acquire or retain a contract, or interest.

“At the same time, the provision requires, as a precautionary measure, the commercial organisation to create policies and efforts to prevent corruption in the organisation,” he said.

He said in the drafting of the provision, the MACC had referred to various legal sources, both domestic and overseas. – Bernama