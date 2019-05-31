Miri North City housing project another landmark in the making

MIRI: The Miri North City housing project will be another landmark in this resort city when it is completed, says Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Miri North City is not only a breakthrough project of the Miri North Development Group, but also one of important development projects in the region.

It will be developed by a local developer together with Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) from Beijing, China.

“I am very happy to be here for this double celebration because, firstly, this is the first time Beijing Urban Construction Group is in Sarawak. Looking at what they have done in Beijing, I am amazed. Such big projects over there.

“Secondly, Miri North City will be another big celebration because it is a landmark development of more than 10,000 houses, and from the number 2,000 will be for affordable housing,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Miri North City Development Sdn Bhd and Beijing Urban Construction Road & Bridge Group Co Ltd (BUCG) at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Miri North City Development was represented by its chairman Yek Nai Kwong while BUCG by its general manager (Malaysia branch) Wang Chunguo at the signing ceremony.

Dr Sim said the Miri North City project was in line with the Sarawak government’s policy that for every property development in Sarawak, there must be certain percentage of houses reserved for affordable houses.

“This double celebration is very timely for the 45th anniversary of the Malaysia-China diplomatic relationship. Malaysia is the first country in the Asean region to have diplomatic relations with China.

Miri North City is an innovative concept of comprehensive development, which covers an area of 1,200 acres in Senadin.

When completed, it will become East Malaysia’s largest gated and guarded community housing area.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin who is also Senadin assemblyman, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon, Senator Alan Ling, mayor Adam Yii, and Miri Housing Group of Companies chief executive officer Datuk Dr Lau Siu Wai were among those present.