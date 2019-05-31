Orat exercise for klia2 departing airline crew dedicated processing centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will be conducting an operational readiness, activation and transition (Orat) exercise for the new dedicated processing centre for departing airline crew at the klia2 beginning from today.

Group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said the Orat exercise, to be conducted for a duration of two weeks, is a simulation exercise that will ensure systems in place are fully functioning and all relevant stakeholders are ready to undertake their specific roles.

“The Orat is a crucial process as it presents an excellent opportunity for stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the new facility, provide feedback and simulate contingency plans,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said from the feedback gathered, MAHB would be able to assess the adequacy of the facility and make necessary improvements.

“Once all safety and operational requirements are met, the dedicated processing centre will be ready to commence operations,” he said.

He said different operational trials would take place during the Orat exercise and every operational aspect would undergo trial such as the security process flow of the departing crew, immigration and customs checks, efficiency of equipment such as X-ray machines, vehicle manoeuvring for pick-up and drop-off, as well as fall back procedures in the case of system failures.

“The projected efficiency resulting from the establishment of the dedicated processing centre is expected to also benefit passengers as the airline will be able to offer more routes and increase flight frequencies with the faster turnaround time,” he said.

The dedicated crew processing centre according to him is equipped with integrated immigration and customs clearance facilities that would significantly reduce the time taken for the airline crew to reach the boarding gates.

It is also expected to halve the processing time of the departing crew and improve the operational efficiency of airline partners at klia2, particularly AirAsia.

“Not only will the facility help reduce the travelling time for the crew to the domestic and international gates by 66 per cent and 40 per cent respectively, it is also a strong testament to our commitment in facilitating the growth of our airline partners,” he added. — Bernama