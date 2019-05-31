PBDSB wants heavy vehicles off the road during festive season

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB has called on heavy vehicles drivers to avoid using major roads during the festive season following a fatal road accident at the KM42 of the Bintulu-Miri coastal road which cost three lives and injured seven others on Wednesday.

PBDSB deputy president Andrew Puro said yesterday transport companies should comply with restricted hours for heavy vehicles to be on the road set by the authorities.

He believed keeping heavy vehicles off the road during festive season could help reduce accidents as many people are rushing back to their villages and longhouses for the celebration.

“Our roads in Sarawak are in dire situation, with the ongoing Pan Borneo construction, we hear a lot of complaints from the ground that the road have a lot pot holes and uneven. Unfortunately roads are the only mode of transportation that we have,” he added in a statement yesterday.

Andrew extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the fatal road crash on Wednesday.

On behalf of PBDSB he wished all Sarawakians Selamat Hari Gawai Dayak and Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.