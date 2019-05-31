RON97 down 13 sen, capped at RM2.63 per litre until June 14 for Raya

KUCHING: The price of RON97 fuel will go down by as much as 13 sen this week, and the Finance Ministry has also confirmed that it will be capping it at RM2.63 per litre for two weeks.

RON97 will be priced at RM2.63 per litre, down from RM2.76 per litre for as long as two weeks from midnight on Saturday (June 1) to June 14, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

RON95 and diesel will continue to be capped at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The fuel prices will return to being determined weekly after June 14, the Finance Ministry said in a statement today.

It further stated that under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, RON95 and diesel should have been RM2.33 per litre and RM2.40 per litre, respectively, and that the government would have to spend RM165.27mil to subsidise the fuel prices until June 14.