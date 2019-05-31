Unimas to get teaching hospital to facilitate medical students

KUCHING: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) will soon have a 300-bed teaching hospital located just outside its campus at Kota Samarahan here within the next four years.

When approached by reporters after the MoU signing ceremony between Beijing Wuzi University and Unimas at the latter’s campus, Unimas Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said that the project had already obtained approval from the government and is expected to begin construction in the first quarter of 2020.

“The present estimated (of the teaching hospital construction) cost is about RM560 million and hopefully it can be completed within three to four years,” said Kadim, who stated that the project falls under the fourth rolling plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

It is understood that the university is still in the midst of preparing the tender documents, which are expected to be ready by the end of the year.

The teaching hospital will include, among others, a day care centre.

“We will go for the tendering process (after the tender documents are ready) and the project will be awarded by next year and hopefully the construction will start in the first quarter of 2020,” he said.