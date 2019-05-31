Young big biker killed in crash

BINTULU: A 19-year-old big biker was killed after crashing his high-powered motorcycle into a pick-up truck at the Boulevard Old Airport traffic light intersection yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Dom Allister Junior Junsen.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said in the accident around 1.50am, Dom is believed to have rammed into the pick-up truck, which was travelling from Paragon towards Jalan Sultan Iskandar.

“Following the crash, the rider sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The police are still investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The pick-up truck driver is advised to come forward to the traffic police station to assist in the investigation,” said Zulkipli.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was killed after being knocked down by a van while crossing a road at Jalan Kampung Jepak yesterday.

In the 4am incident, Richard Nanang, 30, died at the scene.

Zulkipli said initial investigations found that the victim had suddenly dashed across the road.

“The van driver could not avoid the pedestrian, who suddenly crossed the road from the left side of the vehicle,” he said.

The van was travelling from Kampung Jepak towards Bintulu Airport when the accident occurred.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” said Zulkipli, who added the van driver was unhurt in the incident.

In Sibu, another motorcyclist was killed on the spot when his bike collided with a tanker along Wong King Huo Road around 11am yesterday.

Charles Ngu Ming Jian, 33, from Sungai Salak, Bintangor, was heading towards the Bukit Lima area from the town when the collision occurred with the tanker, which was travelling in the same direction.

Police are also investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.