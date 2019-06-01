2,355 use extra express boat trips for Gawai

SIBU: A total of 2,355 passengers used the 22 additional trips for upriver routes approved by the Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) on Thursday.

From this number, the Sibu-Song sector recorded the most with 11 extra trips involving 1,120 passengers; followed by Sibu-Kapit with six extra trips for 682 passengers, Sibu-Song-Kapit with three extra trips involving 326 passengers, and one additional trip each for Sibu-Kapit-Putai and Sibu-Song-Nanga Yong, which had 131 and 96 passengers respectively.

“Only seven additional trips were approved today (yesterday), compared to 22 trips yesterday (Thursday),” SRB Sibu assistant controller Hatta Morshidi said when contacted yesterday.

“From the seven extra trips, Sibu-Song sector accounted for the bulk with three, followed by Sibu-Song-Kapit with two, whereas Sibu-Kapit and Sibu-Kapit-Putai had one additional trip each. Almost everybody is already at their respective longhouses and kampungs.”

He disclosed that an express boat operator here was issued a compound on Thursday for not complying with safety requirements.

SRB has issued two compounds since the start of the first phase of the integrated operation on May 24. The second phase of the operation will run from June 3-9.

On passenger movements on Thursday, Hatta said 5,001 passengers passed through Sibu Express Boat Terminal, comprising 949 arrivals and 4,052 departures. At the RC Pontoon Wharf in Khoo Peng Loong Road there were 790 passengers – 302 arrivals and 488 departures.

RC Pontoon Wharf is the berthing spot for express boats plying the downriver routes that pass Passin, Daro, Bruit, Igan, and Mupong.

SRB is leading the integrated enforcement operation based on the Blue Ocean strategy with the participation of the Marine Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Marine Police, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, and local authorities.