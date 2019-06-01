Assaulted Grab driver has surgery to remove six pellets

KUCHING: Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei has urged the city police to bring the suspect who recently assaulted a Grab driver here to custody.

He made this call following a visit on the victim, Sim Teck Howe, in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) yesterday.

“The victim Sim Teck Howe told me that he had gone through an operation to remove six tiny pieces of pellet as a result from the assault,” the DAP lawmaker said in a statement.

He added that the victim also informed him that the police had identified the assailant through the record found in the Grab application.

As of press time, the police had yet to make any arrest.

Wong also relayed a message from the victim who warned his counterparts not to take any passenger off-line for fear that they would be left with no record of the identify of the passenger should any untoward incident happen.

He wished Sim a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai has confirmed that the suspect pulled out a hammer and knocked the victim’s head as well as fired an air gun at him during a robbery attempt at Jalan Matang on Thursday.

This incident happened when the passenger asked to be sent to a strawberry farm in Matang.

The robbery attempt was the latest attack on a Grab driver after a case in Sabah in which a Grab driver Mohammad Hanafiee Jaafar was murdered by two men on the night of May 24.