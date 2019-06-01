Croc attack seriously injures fisherman on Gawai eve

MIRI: A 31-year-old man was mauled by a crocodile while on a fishing trip near Kampung Kuala Tutoh, in Marudi Baram today.

In the 1am incident, victim who had gone fishing alone sustained injuries to his leg and right abdomen when the reptile attacked him.

The victim claimed that the crocodile appeared out of nowhere and swung its tail at him, causing him to fall from his boat.

The reptile then tried to pull him underwater, but he managed to escape and swim to safety, though heavily injured.

According to Zone 6 Fire and Rescue station chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, a team from Marudi Fire and Rescue station (Bomba Marudi) rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call from the victim’s wife at 1.57am.

“The victim was bleeding seriously from the attack and the team rushed him to Marudi Hospital, and he was later referred to Miri Hospital for immediate treatment,” Law said.