Higher demand for Proton cars boost DRM-Hicom’s FY19

KUCHING: Strong semand for Proton cars, back by the latest launch of its X70 model, boosted core net profits of parent company DRM-Hicom Bhd (DRB-Hicom) for financial year 2019 (FY19) to RM159.9 million which exceeded consensus expectations by 159 per cent.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) saw that DRB-Hicom posted superior profitability margins on all levels, leading to a core net margin of 3.9 per cent in the last quarter of FY19 (4QFY19).

This is comapred to a core net loss of RM131.3 million in FY18.

“We note a cumulative revenue improvement in both the automotive and services segments, registering RM7.4 billion and RM4.6 billion respectively, while its property, asset and construction (PAC) segment achieved a revenue of RM540.9 million.

“DRB-Hicom’s automotive segment chalked up a five-year high profit before tax of RM258.7 million in 4QFY19, excluding the government grant in 2QFY18.

“We saw increasing stability from the segment, from narrowing losses in 1Q and 2Q to a profit in the two recent quarters.”

This was due to a strong demand for Proton vehicles backed by the X70, it said.

“We believe that Proton sales volume will continue to be strong with the recent launch of Iriz, Exora and Persona and the upcoming launches of the Saga and X50 as its vehicles are affordably priced, catering to the mass market,” it further said.

To note, Proton recorded a total sales volume of 70,200 units for FY19 while Honda sold a total of 100,300 units.

The only notable drag in the segment was from the automotive distribution (AD) division, registering a 27 per cent year-on-year fall in revenue.

In a separate note, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) saw that that Proton is in the midst of finalising a 10-year business road map.

“This map is targeting 30 per cent share of the domestic market and 10 per cent of regional market via introduction of new models,” it highlighted.

“Specifically, the group is targeting to expand its products portfolio in the A, B, SUV and MPV segments for their export market.

Proton has recently launched the face-lifted Proton IriZ and Persona based on the Proton X70 design.

“A new manufacturing plant in Tanjung Malim will be fully ready in five years’ time, but the first Proton car made with Geely’s technology will be rolled out by the second half of 2019.”