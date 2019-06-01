Hope Place presents one-off Gawai assistance to 120 needy families

BETONG: Hope Place Kuching presented a one-off assistance to 120 underprivileged families here recently.

According to a statement received, basic food items were distributed to the recipients at Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa Multipurpose Hall here, witnessed by TR Langkop Sedo.

Hope Place presented 10 cartons of malt drink, sugar and 240 packs of rice to the recipients from various villages and longhouses in Betong, Skrang and Sri Aman.

“Not long ago, Hope Place was informed of the dire situation faced by some villagers, mainly the elderly folk and families with single parents.

“With the Gawai season going on, it is hoped that this one-off contribution would help them celebrate this festive season,” said the statement.

Hope Place thanked generous donors especially Food Aid Foundation and Nestlé from Kuala Lumpur, as well as volunteers and families of Hope Place.

Currently, Hope Place supports more than 190 needy families.