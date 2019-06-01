Lee: Miri to continue friendship programme with cities in China

MIRI: Miri will continue to strengthen its relationship with cities in China through the Friendly City Programme.

The Miri City Council’s (MCC) programme seeks to develop tourism and industries.

“One more city in China, Nanning will sign the MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Miri for Friendly City, and this will hopefully strengthen ties and create direct flights to China,” Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin told reporters after meeting delegates from Guangning, China yesterday.

MCC previously signed an MoU with the Guangning government in 2012.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, said the delegates, who were here for the first time, were impressed with Miri’s development as a major tourist and resort city.

“They said Miri’s development is so organised, beautiful, and green. They are also happy to introduce Miri and Sarawak to their relatives and friends,” he said.

He pointed out that Sarawak offers nature tourism packages as well as world-class education for Chinese tourists and students.

“In Sarawak, we prioritise on culture, adventure, and nature packages to tourists as well as food and festivals,” said Lee.

“Cooperation of Chinese associations in helping to promote Sarawak is important to develop the state’s tourism industry to the Chinese market.”

The delegation of nearly 200 are on a four-day visit here thanks to the Miri Guang Ning Association.

Among those present were Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri mayor Adam Yii, Zhaoqing Returned Overseas Chinese Federation chairman Huang Zhijian, and Guangning United Front Work Department County committee member Chen Youqiang.