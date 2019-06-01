Lim to be guest of honour at DAP dinner

KUCHING: Sarawak DAP will be organising a dinner at Thian Court of Crown Square on June 21, with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng as the guest of honour.

Themed “Sarawak, Here We Come”, will start at 6:30pm.

Tickets are categorised at RM380, RM600 or VIP and are available for purchase now.

The organising chairperson Sim Kiat Leng said that as a political party they cannot utilise government fund to organise the dinner.

“As such, we still depend very much on public support to buy the tickets, as were done in previous DAP dinners,” he said.

Those interested to purchase the tickets are to contact any of the DAP elected representatives. Alternatively, they can drop by the Sarawak DAP headquarters during office hours.

For more information, contact the headquarters at 082-335531.