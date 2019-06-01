Mawan: Dayak should plan, discuss beneficial programmes for future generations this Gawai

KUCHING: Gawai Dayak is not only a thanksgiving celebration but also an opportune time for the Dayak to discuss and plan for unity programmes that are beneficial to the future generation.

Areas of concern for the Dayak now are education and economy, as more and more rural folks move into urban areas and major towns, said Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) president and Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan.

This poses new challenges on urbanisation including the urgent need to stamp out squatter colonies and hardcore poverty, he said in his Gawai Dayak celebration message.

Squatter colonies gives rise to health-related concerns, while poverty hinders education and is also a major contributing factor to all sorts of social ills, he pointed out.

On another matter, Mawan said he hoped Dayaks would exercise decency when communicating on social media, and to be kind and tactful to one another in the spirit of Gawai Dayak.

Such an attitude is necessary for people from other races to respect the Dayak even more, he insisted.

“We Dayaks must respect each other to enable others to respect us,” he said.

Mawan also reminded that the Gawai Dayak celebration belonged to the Dayak people of Sarawak and should any Gawai Dayak celebration be held in the name of the federal and state government in the future, he hoped that event organisers would have the decency to consult the relevant or designated authorities before organising such an event.

He said SDNU, being the largest Dayak-based NGO, wishes to play the role of consultative service provider on the celebration.

SDNU can do so because it has a council of elders ready for the task, he added.

“It is good for Gawai Dayak festival to be sanctioned by any authority from Sarawak. If it is not, the implications could be bad. I personally have noticed that its theme and spirit have been abused either for political and economical gain. This has to stop and that decorum should now be the order of the day,” said Mawan.

Dayak celebrates Gawai Dayak today (June 1).