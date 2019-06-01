OIC affirms full solidarity with Palestinians over their right to statehood

MECCA: The 14th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference (OIC Summit) ended with leaders underlining the Palestinian cause as the central issue of Islamic nations.

OIC member states, in their final communique here on Saturday, noted that they would endeavour to end Israeli occupation of Arab and Palestinian territories occupied since 1997.

They reaffirmed solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle against occupation and their right to a decent life in their independent and sovereign state with Al-Quds as its capital.

The declaration also denounced all attempts to link terrorism to any nationality, civilisation or religion and rejected the provision of any direct or indirect support for groups and organisations as well as enacting deterrent laws and controls to counter the scourge.

The document called on the international community to assume its responsibility in preserving peace and security in the region on the back of the terrorist attack against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The member states also joined hands in condemning all forms of intolerance and discrimination based on religion, skin colour or faith, and decried sectarianism, and confessional fanaticism in all their forms and manifestations.

The declaration underscored the need for the OIC to be cognisant of changes and developments at the international level.

It called upon the organisation to develop programmes and tools to play its role at the regional and international levels among others to achieve consensual joint Islamic action.

Malaysia’s delegation to the summit was led by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, and officials from her office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. – Bernama