SAR team recovers bodies of two children

SIBU: The search and rescue (SAR) team recovered the bodies of two of the three children who went missing after diving into Tutus River for a swim last Wednesday afternoon.

The body of 13-year-old girl Nurul Syahiera Salam was found at 7.05am, and that of the 14-year-old boy Trance Gong ws found at 7.20am yesterday.

Both bodies were discovered in the 5km radius from the site near SMK Batang Igan where the first victim, 12-year-old Trisha Janggok, was found on Thursday at about 2.30pm.

The SAR team, assisted by 14 villagers in five private boats, concluded the operation at 8am.

Trance and Trisha resided in the area, while Nurul was spending her school holiday with a relative.

The three children, who had followed their uncle to a jetty to wash clothes, had dived into the river for a swim.

“They returned to the jetty and shortly after that, dived in again. And that time, they never resurfaced,” said the relative.