‘Sarawak studying hydrogen energy’

LIMBANG: Sarawak is actively studying new energy sources by developing hydrogen production, which has great potential due to its vast water resources.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, said Sarawak has introduced a hydrogen bus in a pilot project using hydrogen fuel technology for its public transport.

“Sarawak has a green energy agenda by exploring its water resources to produce clean, cheap and environmentally-friendly energy using hydrogen energy,” he said at the presentation of Hari Raya goodies, organised by Perkim Limbang at the Baitul Iman mosque here recently.

Chairman of Limbang Malay Association Mohamad Abu Bakar, Penghulu Abu Tinggal, Penghulu Jamil Abu Bakar, and (Dr Abd Rahman’s wife) Dayang Maimunah Awang Mohd Daud were among those present.

On the presentation, he said Limbang Prkim branch was continuing to intensify its charity programme, and reach out to those in needs.

Meanwhile, Dayang Maimunah said the RM7,500 donation was raised to alleviate the financial burden of the recipients, bring cheer to the 89 orphans, those with special needs and single mothers celebrating the upcoming Hari Raya.