Shell’s Raya ‘Anda Beli, Kami Derma’ CSR campaign runs till June 8

SELANGOR: Shell marks its fifth Raya CSR Campaign by making the ‘balik kampung’ experience more meaningful with its ‘Anda Beli, Kami Derma’ campaign from May 30 to June 8.

This year’s campaign to spread the spirit of caring and sharing has been extended to 10 days. Contributions will be donated to National Cancer Society Malaysia, Food Aid Foundation and Malaysian Nature Society.

One sen (RM0.01) of every litre of selected Shell fuels purchased will be donated to these organisations. On top of every 1-sen-per-litre, Shell will also donate one sen for every Ringgit (RM1) spent in all Shell SELECT stores (excluding E-Pay products [i.e. mobile reloads], Touch N Go purchases and other In-Store services [i.e. utility payments]).

“Balik kampung is meaningful as loved ones travel home to celebrate the festivities with family. This year, we decided to spread a little cheer to those in need on the journey home.

“Increasing the collection period to 10 days and incorporating spending at Shell SELECT give our customers more opportunities to contribute to organisations in need. We believe the chosen causes are close to the hearts of Malaysians,” shared Shairan Huzani Husain, managing director of Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail commended Shell’s campaign.

“Simple acts of kindness can go a long way during this season of giving in Ramadan and Raya. I would like to commend Shell for making giving back so seamless and flexible. Customers can now share their blessings with those in need easily,” he said.

Mastercard, is joining the campaign as a valued partner for the second year by contributing an additional one sen to Food Aid Foundation for every litre of Shell fuels pumped and every RM1 spent at Shell SELECT using any Mastercard credit or debit card.

“Mastercard is honoured to continue the collaboration with Shell to encourage cardholders to contribute to a worthwhile cause by using Mastercard card at Shell stations nationwide. The funds will provide meals for children in need, especially during Hari Raya festivities.

“This initiative aligns with Mastercard’s philosophy of ‘doing well by doing good’, as well as to encourage e-payments for everyday transactions,” said Perry Ong, country manager of Mastercard Malaysia and Brunei.

With 2019 ‘Anda Beli, Kami Derma’ campaign, Shell is giving consumers the option to select their preferred choice of beneficiaries. Just submit either the original or duplicate copy of receipt at a Shell station and indicate your choice.

Every sen matters. Support communities in need by filling up for your journey home at any Shell station nationwide or purchase selected items at Shell SELECT stores.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.shell.com.my/CSR