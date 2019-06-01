Taxi drivers receive ‘Visit S’wak Campaign’ shirts

KUCHING: Five taxi associations namely Persatuan Teksi Bumiputera Bahagian Kuching, Gabungan Pemilik Teksi Kuching Bhd, Kuching Division Taxi Association, Sarawak Taxi Owner’s Association and Persatuan Teksi Bumi Kenyalang received ‘Visit Sarawak Campaign’ corporate shirts here recently.

The initiative by Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) aimed to strengthen relationship with taxi drivers in Sarawak and portray a better image of those providing the services.

STB chief executive officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor in a press release here Thursday said taxi drivers play an important role in the tourism industry.

“As frontliners, they are ‘ambassadors’ and ‘promoters’ of Sarawak.

“Therefore, how they look, behave and their product knowledge of destinations are essential in addition to the vehicles being kept clean,” said Sharzede.

Meanwhile, Zainal Ossin from Persatuan Teksi Bumiputera Bahagian Kuching said he was delighted and proud to wear the ‘Visit Sarawak Campaign’ corporate shirt from STB and will ensure his colleagues wear it proudly as part of their job to promote Sarawak and all the interesting places around Kuching.

STB will distribute a total of 900 corporate shirts to taxi drivers in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.