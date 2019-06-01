The uniform is our Raya clothing – Police

LUMUT: Every year during Hari Raya, those celebrating the event will dress in new, colourful clothes.

However, for members of the Marine Police Force, their blue uniform is their ‘baju raya’, or raya clothing as they carry out the important task of maintaining security and order in the country’s waters.

Corporal Asmawi Musa, 35, said that during his 15-year career in the unit, he has only celebrated the first day of Raya with his family five times.

Asmawi, who is from Terengganu said that for normal people, the figure (five out of fifteen) may look unbelievable, but for marine police personnel like him, working during the festive period has become a norm.

“At first, I felt sad (of not being able to be with family members), but when we think about the duty we are entrusted with, which is to take care of the country’s waters where criminals are always trying to trespass, it gives us the motivation to serve.

“During the operation, we do not have any special celebration while on the patrol boats as we need to focus on monitoring, but we usually just make sure that our families at home are safe (by contacting them),” he said when met recently.

Asmawi is one of eight members of the Region 1 Marine Police who will be conducting patrol operations aboard a PA50 patrol boat from June 4 to 15.

Another member, Corporal Muhammad Salleh, 37, said he rarely bought a baju raya as he was normally on duty during the Aidilfitri celebration.

Muhammad, who is from Sik, Kedah, said what was important that his wife and three children had all their Raya preparations met, and that the family understood his duty to the nation was more important.

“I’m used to it…even when fasting, we conduct the operations as usual. Only during Raya, I’ll try to make a video call with my family,” he said.

Meanwhile, Corporal Mahazir Mahmud, 45, said that when all members of the uniformed body accepted the fact that their job was always the main priority, as it involved a huge responsibility.

He said criminals would often choose to strike during festivities like Aidilfitri as they perceived the authorities would be more relaxed during the period.

“Actually, we are more proactive during the festivities, including the month of Ramadan, where we will use three times the energy than on normal day operations,” said Mahazir, who will be lucky enough to celebrate Hari Raya with his family this year. – Bernama