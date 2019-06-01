Unimas inks MoU with Beijing Wuzi University

KUCHING: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) wants to tap into the expertise of Beijing Wuzi University in logistics and distribution to bring the local manufacturing industry to greater heights.

“Beijing Wuzi University is one of the best universities in the fields of logistics and distribution in China. And it is hoped that such collaboration between both universities would yield great benefits to both sides,” said Unimas vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the two universities at the Unimas campus in Kota Samarahan near here yesterday.

Mohamad Kadim added that logistics played a crucial role in the manufacturing process because an efficient logistic system was required to transport manufactured goods to its intended destination.

He revealed that collaboration like the exchange programme between students of Unimas and Beijing Wuzi University would help students from both countries gain wider experience and exposure.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was also present at the ceremony, praised Unimas for its tremendous achievements over the years.

In line with China’s ambitious ‘One Belt, One Road’ global infrastructure development and investment initiative, Dr Sim said the MoU also marked a key milestone in conjunction with the 45th anniversary

of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China.

The minister said with the Sarawak government embarking on digital economy, the sectors of logistics, distribution and Industrial Revolution 4.0 would be the cornerstone in fulfilling Sarawak government’s aspiration.

He also pointed out Kuching as the first city in Southeast Asia to house a Huawei Technical Training Centre, adding that he looked forward to further collaboration between

Unimas and Beijing Wuzi University.

“I hope that the Sarawak government would continue to support Unimas through our research council, and also through our funding and manpower development,” Dr Sim added.