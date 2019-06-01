Veteran pays tribute to UN peacekeepers

KOTA SAMARAHAN: International Day of UN Peacekeepers was commemorated on May 29 to pay tribute to uniformed and civilian personnel for their invaluable contribution to the work of the organisation and honour those who had lost their lives serving under the UN flag since 1948.

President of Veterans Association of Royal Ranger Regiment Corps, retired Lt Col Mohd Melintang Abdullah shared that currently 14 peacekeeping operations in four continents are deployed from 124 UN member states.

Malaysia is regarded as a peace loving country for its firm commitment to uphold peace and active engagement in peace keeping missions at conflict areas on foreign soil.

“I am proud to have served the organisation for many years as UN military observer in Liberia, Sudan, Somalia, Bosnia, and as UN Military liaison officer to African Union.

“Many of our veterans from Sarawak had been involved in these UN Operations and a few had lost their lives while serving under UN flag. ‘Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban’,” he added.