Build more affordable homes in Papar – MP

PAPAR: Papar Member of Parliament Haji Ahmad bin Hassan has called on developers to build more affordable homes in the district.

Ahmad said he would assist in obtaining subsidy from the Federal Government for developing affordable homes.

Speaking at the launch of Harvest Festival celebration and key handover ceremony for Tower A of Benoni Gardens organised by WSG Group here yesterday, Ahmad said the company was a driver of development in the district, having transformed idle paddy fields into a commercial and residential precinct, namely Benoni Commercial Centre and Benoni Gardens.

He said WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen’s trustworthiness was the reason that many buyers purchased the residential and commercial properties developed by the company.

As a Member of Parliament for Papar, he hoped to see WSG Group build more affordable homes in the district.

Meanwhile, Susan said the Benoni Gardens residential tower that houses 115 units in 13 floors had obtained the Occupancy Certificate (OC).

She said owners could soon move into their new homes or rent it out after some renovation upon getting the keys.

Benoni Gardens apartment is located near Papar Middle School and merely three kilometres away from Papar township.

She said there are only 20 units left in Tower A, which are now offered on a 10 per cent discount till June 30.

“The apartment units are truly value for money.

“The reason being Benoni Gardens is situated at the centre of a thriving commercial precinct, namely the Benoni Commercial Centre, which means that the property value will appreciate in time.”

Susan said Benoni Commercial Centre comprises 180 shoplots.

Some of the existing and soon-to-be-opened brands operating here are KFC, Pizza Hut, Chan’s Kopitiam, 99 Speedmart, Mr DIY, Golden Dragon City Supermarket, Cosway, Proton sales centre, Courts,Servay Jaya and Servay Hypermarket, as well as Indian and Malay coffee shops.

At present, she said there are only three units of three-storey shoplots available at Benoni Commercial Centre.

“I urge those who are interested to seize the opportunity to grab one of the limited units, considering that the commercial centre is strategically located along the Pan Borneo Highway and within close proximity to Papar township.

“The development also provides convenient access to Kota Kinabalu, Beaufort, Sipitang and Keningau,” she added.

The event also saw birthday cakes cutting by Susan, whose date of birth falls on June 1.

Also present were Susan’s mother, Datuk Seri Panglima Chen Si Mui, WSG Group directors Datuk Wong Ten An, Vanessa Wong and Jonathan Wong.